IN a repeat of last year’s COPA Coca-Cola girls’ national soccer final, defending champions Nyamauru will meet Mpopoma this morning in a grudge match.

The two teams had mixed fortunes on the road to the final, with Nyamauru, who were hit with a $7 185 fine after being found guilty of age cheating in the previous edition, losing one match on the way to today’s final.

Nyamauru saved themselves blushes of being knocked out after losing their first game to Mwenezi 2-0, only to bounce back and knock out Mwenezi by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

Mpopoma sports director James Rugowere said: “We’re happy to be in the final and to face Nyamauru, who we should have beat in last year’s final, but now we’re ready to face them. Obviously being a final it’s anyone’s game.

Unfortunately for Mpopoma, they couldn’t make it a double final as their boys’ side lost 2-0 to Prince Edward in the semi-finals.

Prince Edward will be hoping to win their first Copa Coca-Cola trophy when they take on Rusunguko High in the final.

Prince Edward coach Pathius Mauto has his eyes on the trophy after making history by qualifying for their first Copa Coca-Cola final since the inception of the tournament.

“I am very happy because this is our first time to be in the final of the Copa Coca-Cola and hope my players will come back with the same spirit as today. Our target is to win the trophy,” said Mauto.

Prince Edward booked their place in the final with a 100 percent winning record.

The Harare province representatives thumped Hippo Valley 7-0 before beating Chapwanya 2-0 to finish top of Group B and book a quarter-final date with Guinea Fowl.

Prince Edward edged Guinea Fowl 1-0 and went on to beat Mpopoma 2-0 in the semi-final.

Rusununguko booked their place in the final after beating Pamushana 2-0 and Guinea Fowl 1-0 in the group stages.

They beat Chapwanya 2-0 in the quarter-final before edging Vimbai 5-4 on penalties in the semi-final after the match had ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Defending champions Pamushana were booted out of the tournament in the group stages when they lost to Rusununguko and Guinea Fowl respectively.

Results

Boys

Group A: Tongwe 2-1 Rujeko, Vimbai 3-0 Tongwe, Rujeko 0-0 Vimbai

Group B: Hippo Valley 0-0 Chapwanya, Prince Edward 7-0 Hippo Valley, Chapwanya 0-2 Prince Edward

Group C: Rimuka 2 High 0-2 Somvubu, Mpopoma 1-0 Rimuka, Somvubu 1-1 Mpopoma

Group D: Pamushana 0-2 Rusununguko, Guinea Fowl 1-0 Pamushana, Rusununguko 1-0 Guinea Fowl

Quarter-finals: Somvubu 1-4 Vimbai, Mpopoma 2-0 Tongwe, Prince Edward 1-0 Guinea Fowl, Rusununguko 2-0 Chapwanya

Semi-finals: Rusununguko 1-1 Vimbai (Rusununguko won 5-4 on penalties), Prince Edward 2-0 Mpopoma

Girls

Group A: Rimuka 1-0 Chinyenyetu, Nkankezi 1-0 Rimuka, Chinyenyetu 0-2 Nkankezi

Group B: Gotora 0-1 Chipindura, Macheke 1-0 Gotora, Chipindura 1-2 Macheke

Group C: Jameson 0-21 Mpopoma, Dzivarasekwa 2 10-0 Jameson, Mpopoma 1-1 Dzivarasekwa 2

Group D: Mwenezi 2-0 Nyamauru, Tohwe 0-3 Mwenezi, Nyamauru 1-1 Tohwe

Quarter-finals: Nkankezi 1-1 Dzivarasekwa 2 (Nkankezi won 4-3 on penalties), Mpopoma 2-0 Rimuka, Macheke 2-4 Nyamauru, Mwenezi 3-2 Chipindura

Semi-finals: Nkankezi 0-2 Mpopoma, Mwenezi 0-2 Nyamauru — @ZililoRicky Zililo in Kadoma

"We want to raise Bulawayo's flag high and make her proud."

