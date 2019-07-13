Kudzai Chikiwa, Showbiz Reporter

Christianity has been turned into some sort of business that if we use the language of accountants, we can simply say men of cloth are debiting thousands of dollars into their accounts and crediting the Word of God.

This means that congregants have to ‘seed’ money and assets to men of God to receive the Word, miracles and prophecies. As such, men of cloth who sacrifice to preach for free are now a rare species.

However, Pastor Mzingaye Moyo from Bulawayo’s Njube suburb is one of the few who still believe that men of God should sacrifice the little they have to preach salvation to the people.

For the past six years, the Day Spring International Ministries pastor has been taking the pulpit to the streets as he preaches at the Large City Hall car park every day during lunch hour.

Saturday Leisure recently joined one of his services to have an appreciation of his preaching and see the mixed crowd’s reaction.

Frankly speaking, I am so skeptical to join these modern day Pentecostal churches because I don’t really like the ‘prophesy’ and ‘go deeper’ moments where the preacher jumps and shouts, doing all sorts gymnastics.

However, I somehow found comfort in joining over 100 people who sat at the car park listening to the street preacher. He was calm and explained scriptures in detail. People appeared attentive and serious as some were taking notes and cheering during the sermon.

In an interview after the church service, Pastor Moyo said preaching in the streets has been his calling for the past six years.

“As a shepherd, my core business is to follow the flock wherever they are and explain the love of the Father.

Even though there are many churches, there are some people who’re not comfortable with going to church. They only feel comfortable in a space which does not have a church set up,” he said.

Pastor Moyo, a husband and father of three said when going to minister, he covers his own transport expenses.

“This is my own sacrifice and I don’t force people to contribute my bus fare as I believe in using my resources to bring souls to God. However, there are people who pay for me sometimes.”

Speaking while attending to one old man who was asking for scriptures because he found the service over, Pastor Moyo said preaching in the streets is never easy.

“This is an open space with a mixed multitude. Some rowdy people come when I’m preaching and shout and mock me,” he said.

This has not deterred him as Pastor Moyo has endured all the criticism. His multitude is increasing and an average of five people give their life to the Lord every day.

He said the church has somehow lost its ideal role of preaching the Gospel of salvation and is now pursuing unnecessary pleasures.

“The Gospel of salvation is free and no one should pay for it. I should not be taking people’s money and forcing them to seed to get blessings or receive the Word.

During Jesus’ time, he preached freely and this is what we should do,” Pastor Moyo said.

The pulpit which he moves around with, the pastor said was bought by one of his street congregants. Commenting on this gesture, Pastor Moyo said people should assist pastors willingly and not be forced.

As a parting shot, Pastor Moyo who has been ministering for the past 18 years had some words of advice to young preachers.

“Let’s reclaim the ideal Christianity that has been eroded. It’s not about fame on earth, but relevance and what you contribute to the Kingdom of God. Winning souls is more important than performing miracles and prophesying,” he said. — @tamary98