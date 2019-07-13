Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda has described as clownish claims by Zifa that he was part of disgruntled former executive committee members that contributed to the Warriors’ embarrassing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo made the sensational claims on Wednesday and also named his predecessor Phillip Chiyangwa and journalist Hope Chizuzu as some of the people that were responsible for the toxic environment in the Warriors’ camp in Egypt that saw players revolting now and again over allowances.

“I don’t give credence to such clownish comments which come from people who know what they were expected to do before and during the tournament. I am a complete football administrator, I know football statutes in and out,” said Sibanda yesterday.

He said he will comment comprehensively after the Sports and Recreation Commission’s inquiry, as doing so now might jeopardise the commission’s work.

“I will give you a full answer to these frivolous and clearly litigious allegations of how I feel after our reputable SRC has exhausted its inquiry,” said Sibanda.

Zifa has written to Cosafa informing it of its decision to recall Chiyangwa from the presidency of the regional football body over a litany of charges.

The association also slapped executive committee member Chamu Chiwanza with an indefinite suspension over a number of allegations, including influencing the Warriors’ Afcon games.

Chiwanza is also being accused of presenting fake credentials in the run-up to the 2018 Zifa executive committee elections in which he claimed to have the requisite five years football experience as prescribed in article 32 (4) of the Zifa constitution.

He is also alleged to have leaked confidential, exaggerated and inaccurate information to the public, including to some social media bloggers.