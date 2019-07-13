TelOne’s DEOD content offering continues to expand. A few months ago, they added Zollywood (local content) and now they’ve added 12 new free-to-air channels.







A total of 12 News, Entertainment and Inspiration-themed channels are now available on the service entirely for FREE to customers, with 8 new Entertainment channels being added to the Pay TV section, bringing the full channel offering to 27 channels. These channels are in addition to the local Zimbabwean Zollywood collection of films that were recently added to TelOne’s DEOD platform in April.

The following channels were added:







Al Jazeera

Africa News

TRT World

France 24

Russia Today

Deutche Welle

GOD TV

HopeChannel

SBN

Inspiration TV

KayaTV

RT Documentaries

TelOne expects the mix of News, Religious and Entertainment content to further incentivise people to use DEOD as their media consumption service.