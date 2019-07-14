Take a look at how much you will be charged for your POSB and CABS Foreign Currency Account (FCA).







POSB

Service Charge Monthly maintenance fee USD $5 Minimum Balance USD $1 Cash Withdrawal 1% Internal transfer – RTGS transfer USD $2 per entry Telegraphic transfer 0.5% (minimum charge is USD $20 and maximum charge is $160) Bank Statement request –

CABS

Service Charge Monthly maintenance fee USD $1 Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch) 1% of amount withdrawn Internal transfer – RTGS transfer – Telegraphic transfer 2% (minimum charged fee is USD $30 and maximum fee is USD $300) Bank Statement request –