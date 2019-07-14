Take a look at how much you will be charged for your POSB and CABS Foreign Currency Account (FCA).
POSB
|Service
|Charge
|Monthly maintenance fee
|USD $5
|Minimum Balance
|USD $1
|Cash Withdrawal
|1%
|Internal transfer
|–
|RTGS transfer
|USD $2 per entry
|Telegraphic transfer
|0.5% (minimum charge is USD $20 and maximum charge is $160)
|Bank Statement request
|–
CABS
|Service
|Charge
|Monthly maintenance fee
|USD $1
|Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch)
|1% of amount withdrawn
|Internal transfer
|–
|RTGS transfer
|–
|Telegraphic transfer
|2% (minimum charged fee is USD $30 and maximum fee is USD $300)
|Bank Statement request
|–
