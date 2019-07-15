Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The play, Behind Closed Doors, touched raw nerves of the audience who watched it last week, as it depicted the sorry state of relationships and how the Zimbabwean society is entangled in a web of infidelity, lies and immorality.

These were the sentiments that came out when Chronicle Showbiz interviewed some in the audience who had just watched the play at the Bulawayo Theatre on Thursday night.

The no under 18 play which was showcased for the second time due to public demand features Babongile Sikhonjwa as the main actor (Nkosi) and his wife Theresa (Nomvuyiso Mpofu) as well as the maid Nyaradzo (Farai Magada). The whole play is centred on Nkosi and Theresa’s bedroom, where Nkosi has an illicit relationship with the maid. At the end, he finds out that his wife was also having an affair with his best friend.

Issues to do with sex toys were also brought to the fore.

After the jaw dropping show, spectators said they enjoyed every moment and shared some lessons learnt during the play. Some women said they have had to resort to toys to satisfy themselves.

Nikky Ncube said as women, the play told of the struggles they face at home and how sex toys are becoming part and parcel of their sex life.

“I think the show was great as it tells the story of challenges that many women face in their homes. Here in Zimbabwe, there are women who use them. Men don’t take their time to satisfy women and some end up using sex toys if they’re lucky or their hands,” said Ncube.

She however identified with Nkosi’s reaction after finding out that Theresa was using one saying it was not a good idea to have one at home as it kills the romance.

“For me as a woman, I don’t encourage other women to use toys. This is because it destroys the man’s pride when he finds out that you’re using one.

“I think it’s part of cheating because how can your husband rise after he finds out that you use one and satisfy you thereafter,” said Ncube.

She said the play was a warning to wives not to give all duties to their maids.

“As the woman of the house, you should not let the house help do everything. Things like cleaning your bedroom and washing your husband’s clothes should be your responsibility, not hers.”

Another woman, Melissa Steblecki said the play depicted a picture of the broken homes that are littered within the Zimbabwean context.

“The acting was amazing and enjoyable. You could see the passion in the play and the many broken homes, marriages and small houses we have in the country. These happen not only in black families, but even in other races all around us,” she said.