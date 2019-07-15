Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

ZANU-PF candidate Cde Thomas Matanga romped to victory in the Bikita East Ward 31 by-election held on Saturday.

He polled 1 112 votes against Mr Moses Maphosa of MDC Alliance’s 410. National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Mr Peter Mavenga got a paltry 23 votes.

Zanu PF provincial information and publicity secretary Cde Ronald Ndaba said it was a foregone conclusion that the ruling party was going to retain the seat as the majority of people have trust in the revolutionary party.

“In Masvingo province, as a whole, save for the urban centre, Zanu PF is dominant and we cannot afford to lose any seat. The opposition should just know that the province is a no go area, especially in the rural areas as our people appreciate what the party has done and is doing for them,” he said.

“Next time, I urge opposition parties not to waste their resources by campaigning in Masvingo’s rural areas as they literally belong to Zanu PF. We congratulate the winner, Cde Matanga and urge him to add value to Bikita Rural District Council.”

Cde Matanga thanked the party for having faith in him and promised to work hard in bringing development to his ward.

“Zanu PF is the party of the people and all the opposition parties should know that. I am happy that the elections were held under a peaceful environment and those who lost did that peacefully without any problem. It is time for me to concentrate on development as the by-election is now behind us,” said Cde Matanga.

The by-election followed the death of the incumbent Zanu PF councillor Patrick Marozhe on April 15 this year.

In Nyanga Ward 26, which was won by MDC Alliance last year, Zanu-PF’s Cde Bisset Mapeta emerged the victor with 397 votes while Mr Vincent Bopoto of MDC Alliance got 236. – @walterbmswazie2