After two weeks of giving you FCA fees that each individual bank charges now its time to see for yourself who charges less or more relative to other banks.







Monthly maintenance fee Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch) Soiled notes deposit Internal transfer RTGS transfer Telegraphic transfer Bank Statement request Standard Chartered USD $5 2.25% of amount withdrawn 10% USD $1 USD $2 1.55% (minimum charged is USD $30 and maximum charged is USD $160) USD $5 per request or USD $1 per page depending on the statement requested FBC USD $5 USD $1.25 We do not accept USD $2 USD $5 2% of the amount transacted USD $1.50 Steward Bank USD $2 1% + $0.05 tax No charge USD $3.50 + 2% tax USD $10.00+ 2% tax – USD $0.50 Nedbank USD $5 2% of amount withdrawn – USD $2 USD $5 – First statement request free per month. Subsequent requests during the same month will attract a charge of USD $1.50 per page Agribank USD $2 1.25% of amount withdrawn – USD $2 USD $2 USD $3 USD $0.50 per request Stanbic Bank – 1.25% of amount withdrawn – – USD $5 1% Minimum charged is $25.00 and maximum chaeged is $150.00 USD $0.50 NMB Bank USD $3 2.25% of amount withdrawn 10% USD $2 USD $5 0.5% of the amount – CBZ USD $2 2.25% of amount withdrawn – USD $1.50 USD $3 1% (minimum charged is USD $20) USD $1 POSB USD $5 1% of amount withdrawn – – USD $2 per entry 0.5% (minimum charge is USD $20 and maximum charge is $160) – CABS USD $1 1% of amount withdrawn – – – 2% (minimum charged fee is USD $30 and maximum fee is USD $300) –