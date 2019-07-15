After two weeks of giving you FCA fees that each individual bank charges now its time to see for yourself who charges less or more relative to other banks.
|Monthly maintenance fee
|Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch)
|Soiled notes deposit
|Internal transfer
|RTGS transfer
|Telegraphic transfer
|Bank Statement request
|Standard Chartered
|USD $5
|2.25% of amount withdrawn
|10%
|USD $1
|USD $2
|1.55% (minimum charged is USD $30 and maximum charged is USD $160)
|USD $5 per request or USD $1 per page depending on the statement requested
|FBC
|USD $5
|USD $1.25
|We do not accept
|USD $2
|USD $5
|2% of the amount transacted
|USD $1.50
|Steward Bank
|USD $2
|1% + $0.05 tax
|No charge
|USD $3.50 + 2% tax
|USD $10.00+ 2% tax
|–
|USD $0.50
|Nedbank
|USD $5
|2% of amount withdrawn
|–
|USD $2
|USD $5
|–
|First statement request free per month. Subsequent requests during the same month will attract a charge of USD $1.50 per page
|Agribank
|USD $2
|1.25% of amount withdrawn
|–
|USD $2
|USD $2
|USD $3
|USD $0.50 per request
|Stanbic Bank
|–
|1.25% of amount withdrawn
|–
|–
|USD $5
|1% Minimum charged is $25.00 and maximum chaeged is $150.00
|USD $0.50
|NMB Bank
|USD $3
|2.25% of amount withdrawn
|10%
|USD $2
|USD $5
|0.5% of the amount
|–
|CBZ
|USD $2
|2.25% of amount withdrawn
|–
|USD $1.50
|USD $3
|1% (minimum charged is USD $20)
|USD $1
|POSB
|USD $5
|1% of amount withdrawn
|–
|–
|USD $2 per entry
|0.5% (minimum charge is USD $20 and maximum charge is $160)
|–
|CABS
|USD $1
|1% of amount withdrawn
|–
|–
|–
|2% (minimum charged fee is USD $30 and maximum fee is USD $300)
|–
