Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

SALARY negotiations between Government and civil servants are expected to continue today, with teachers demanding at least RTGS$4 600 for the least paid worker.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) is expected to convene a meeting in Harare today as part of its ongoing discussions on salary increments and other conditions of service for Government employees.

Last week, civil servants started receiving their cushioning allowances, following the release of $30 million by Government.

The allowances came after a commitment made by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube who assured civil servants that they would have an increment with effect from this month.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) president Mr Richard Gundane said teachers wanted salaries to be increased in line with the inflation and the cost of living.

“Last week our salaries campaign entered a crucial phase where consultations with the employer commenced amid high expectations about the much promised review.

“During the first meeting, Government offered a RTGS$30 million monthly envelope which translated to RTGS$97 for each civil servant per month. This offer was rejected. The second meeting was slated for Thursday 11 July 2019 but did not materialise, but was scheduled for Monday July 15, 2019,” said Mr Gundane.

He said their demands were informed by members’ views and empirical evidence on the pricing regime in the economy.

“We’re presently informed by our June 19 to 26 research, which informed us that we demand a minimum of RTGS$4 600 per month for the lowest earner in the civil service. This was the same message communicated to Parliament and President Mnangagwa. We remain guided by that,” said Mr Gundane.

Zimta chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said the issue of salaries must be addressed urgently as some teachers were failing to go to work. – @pamelashumba1