Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ defender Teenage Hadebe has paid tribute to South African business mogul and owner of Kaizer Chiefs, Kaizer Motaung as well as his son Bobby for giving him the opportunity to play for the Soweto giants.

Hadebe joined the Absa Premiership side from Chicken Inn three years ago and secured a European contract when he penned a three-year deal with Turkish side E.Y. Malatyaspor, a team that former Warriors’ skipper and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza played for after leaving Galatasaray.

“To all of you Khosi family, chairman Kaizer Motaung and Bobby Motaung, I would like to take this opportunity two thank you all for what you have done for me. I wouldn’t be where I am if it was not for you and for that I am very grateful. I am a better player because of you.

“I was an unknown player when I came to South Africa and you allowed me to showcase my talent. I don’t know how I could thank you because I will write a whole book for you. Once again thank you for making my move to Turkey happen. Khosi for life. To all the players and staff I thank you again for the support that you gave me,” Hadebe wrote on his Facebook time line yesterday.

Hadebe had one-and-half years left on his contract with the South African giants.