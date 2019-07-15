By Staff Reporter

Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has taken to Twitter and posted what he claims is “a shocking audio” of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa ranting about alleged spying on her by the the army and a “loading coup” against her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Herewith a shocking audio of Auxillia Mnangagwa in an unprecedented rant by a first lady in which she makes shocking allegations of Army spying against her & reveals startling fears of what she says is a loading coup against her husband. NO COMMENT!” Moyo posted.

A Europe based Zimbabwean website, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has for the past few months been reporting that powerful factions in the army want Mnangagwa to step down in favour of his powerful Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who however is currently battling ill-health.

“Mnangagwa is due to tender his resignation as the country’s leader in less than twelve months, to avoid a humiliating exit, after failing to resolve Zimbabwe’s economic crisis and suffering an alleged business fallout with powerful securocrats rooting for Chiwenga, to either take over or name a successor to finish off Mnangagwa’s term,” one report in the website said in May 2019.

Only last week Mnangagwa was seen officially opening Tariro Clinic and Youth Centre in Hopley, Harare, while wearing a bulletproof vest, sparking concerns he fears of another potential assassination attempt like the June 2018 White City Bombing in Bulawayo.

