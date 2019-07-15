Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

KING of Amapiano Kabza DeSmall has confirmed his gig in Bulawayo after releasing tour dates that include the city.

Kabza DeSmall, the man behind the hit Umshove, confirmed through a post on Instagram that he would be in the city for a gig dubbed the ‘Biggest Amapiano Party’ at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

His tour next month starts off with performances in the United Kingdom then Bulawayo on August 10 before rounding off with performances in South Africa.

The Bulawayo gig is being organised by recently formed promotional company Izinja ZeGame with one of its representatives DJ Prince Eskhosini saying preparations for the show are well underway.

“This (confirmation by Kabza) reassures Amapiano lovers that Kabza is definitely coming for the show at Cosmopolitan.

There has been a lot of excitement from people as we’ve received a lot of enquiries and it’s promising to be a big show,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini.

He said they were hard at work preparing for the gig.

“There are many things we’re trying to put in place so that everything on the night goes along smoothly.

“For instance, we have a generator in case of a power cut – which has become the norm.”

Kabza De Small will be supported by local DJs Crazy Dee, Mzoe, Keezy AM and Josh as well as his countryman DJ Farmer.

Born Kabelo Motha, Kabza, who is originally from Mpumalanga, grew up in Pretoria.

He is the man behind hits Umshove, Amabele, Ur Sheetee and a collaborative track with DJ Maphorisa, Amantombazane.