Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LISTENERS of Skyz Metro FM woke up to a familiar laugh and voice on the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show last Friday fuelling speculation that award-winning radio personality Babongile Sikhonjwa was back at the radio station.

Sikhonjwa resigned from his job at the radio station in February this year saying he wanted to pursue his business interests. The personality who is the proprietor of Red Café, recently opened another spot, Highlanders Hlabangana Lounge which is now the talk of town due to Sikhonjwa’s vigorous marketing.

However, it was a pleasant surprise when listeners heard Sikhonjwa on air last week. They were giddy as they thought one of their favourite presenters who had been with the station for three years, was back with a bang.

Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri had good news for listeners saying, although his appearance last Friday does not mean that Sikhonjwa is back at the station, he will be making appearances on air as and when he is available.

“Babongile has always been part of the Skyz Metro family. He was busy setting up Hlabangana Lounge and we understood his reasons for resigning as setting up a business is a full time vocation and he needed time to do that.

“But we have continuously been in contact and it’s not a surprise that he was on air. As and when he is available, he will make appearances,” said Phiri.

He said listeners should stay tuned in as many more surprises are coming.

“We also need to appreciate that radio has no off season like soccer and we need to find ways of giving our talent time off to re-energise themselves,” added Phiri.

Sikhonjwa on his part said this was a once off broadcast.

“I’m not back on radio (laughs). This was just a once off gig that I was doing to celebrate the awards which the radio station won at the RoilBAAs as well as my Nama. I’m still pursuing business interests but it was a good experience being on air once again,” said Sikhonjwa.