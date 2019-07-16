

Photo: allafrica.com Moonchild Sanelly, Wiz Kid, Beyonce and Shatta Wale – all on The Lion King soundtrack.

Cape Town — “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds, and did my interpretation of it,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter told ABC News about what has been described as her companion album to go with the movie.

The Lion King: The Gift is due out on July 19 and features a dream list of African artists: Yemi Alade, Busiswa, Wiz Kid (who celebrates his birthday today!), Burna Boy, Moonchild Sanelly, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Salatiel and Shatta Wale.

The single Spirit was the first song released from the official Lion King soundtrack.

The Lion King stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Kani, Florence Kasumba, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen and more. The film will also be released on July 19.