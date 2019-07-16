Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CIWU coach, Kudzie Mhandire, says his side is not reading much into being made dark horses to win the Southern Region Division One League ahead of favourites Bulawayo City and Talen Vision.

CIWU are fresh from an impressive goalless draw with log leaders, Bulawayo City, at the weekend and now sit in third place on the league table with 22 points from 13 games, just six points behind City.

At one stage CIWU topped the log before going through a rough patch that saw them drop in the pecking order. They have, however, managed to regain that form and Mhandire is not getting carried away. The favourites for the title, City and Talen Vision, have struggled for consistency, allowing the likes of CIWU a chance to cause an upset.

“We are doing well; our goal from the beginning of the season has been to survive relegation and finish in a respectable position.

In as much as we have done well to be in the position we are in at the moment, we will not be carried away by the desire to win the championship.

As it is, the favourites to win it remain Bulawayo City and Talen Vision.

For now we are happy with producing players that go on to play in the topflight league as is the case with defender, Arthur Ndlovu, who has joined Bulawayo Chiefs,” said Mhandire.

CIWU, however, have had problems of their own in recent weeks with the likes of Gift Gumbo and Terrence Mawire missing action due to other commitments.

Results

Bosso 90 0-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Talen Vision 0-0 ZPC Hwange, CIWU 0-0 Bulawayo City, Arenel Movers 1-1 Mosi Rovers , Mainline 1-0 Moto Moto, Toronto 1-0 Casmyn, Binga Pirates v Ajax Hotspurs (postponed)

Fixtures

Today: Ajax v Moto Moto

Tomorrow: Indlovu Iyanyathela v Casmyn (Mzilikazi Barracks)