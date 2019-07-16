In early June, Econet made their SMS bundles a tad bit more expensive;







$1 went from getting you 250 SMSs to getting you 125 (Weekly)

$2 went from getting you 500 SMSs to getting you 300 (Weekly too)

Yesterday when Econet raised data tariffs, SMS bundles got a slight shift as well. This is the second shift in as many months and I find it hard to blame Econet considering the current state of the economy. The new weekly bundles are laid out as follows:

For 125 SMSs you now pay $1.50 (50c more than before)

For 200 SMSs you pay $2.00 (which used to get you 300 SMSs)

For 250 SMSs you pay $3

Daily SMS bundles have been shifted as well but I never really saw the value of the daily option outside of emergencies. That now looks like this:







15c gets you 5 SMSs

30c gets you 10 SMSs

50c gets you 30 SMSs

Whilst texting has gotten more expensive, the reaction won’t be as negative as the one induced by the shift in data prices. I’ve already seen a number of people claim they are going back to NetOne, but I’m pretty sure those are the customers who won’t hesitate to come back if Yo Mix has another promotion anytime soon.

NetOne hasn’t wasted time in making marketing material that speaks to the fact that they have cheaper data.

