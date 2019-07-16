Barely 3 months after increasing its data bundles prices, Econet increased them again yesterday. So, here we give you a comparison to see who offers the cheapest data bundles between all Mobile Network Operators (MNO).
Daily
|Mobile Network Operator
|Price
|Data
|Data you get per dollar
|Econet
|$1.5
|40MB
|27MB
|Telecel
|$1
|65MB
|65MB
|Netone
|$1
|42MB
|42MB
Note: The “Data you get per dollar” was calculated by dividing the data official data offering of an MNO by the price. For instance, in Econet’s case, I divided 40 (MB) by 1.5 to get 26 (MB). This formula applies to all the tables below. But If an MNO has a package which is priced at $1, there was no need no use the “Data you get per dollar calculation”.
Verdict: Telecel is the cheapest. In other words, it offers more data bundles per dollar.
Weekly
|Mobile Network Operator
|Price
|Data
|Data you get per dollar
|Econet
|$1.35
|25MB
|19MB
|Telecel
|$3.00
|200MB
|67MB
|Netone
|$1.00
|36MB
|36MB
Verdict: Telecel is the cheapest. In other words, it offers more data bundles per dollar.
Monthly
|Mobile Network Operator
|Price of Lowest Bundle
|Data
|Data you get per dollar
|Econet
|$ 15.00
|270
|18MB
|Netone
|$1.00
|29MB
|29MB
|Telecel
|$10.00
|650MB
|65MB
Verdict: Telecel is the cheapest. In other words, it offers more data bundles per dollar.
