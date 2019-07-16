Barely 3 months after increasing its data bundles prices, Econet increased them again yesterday. So, here we give you a comparison to see who offers the cheapest data bundles between all Mobile Network Operators (MNO).







Daily

Mobile Network Operator Price Data Data you get per dollar Econet $1.5 40MB 27MB Telecel $1 65MB 65MB Netone $1 42MB 42MB

Note: The “Data you get per dollar” was calculated by dividing the data official data offering of an MNO by the price. For instance, in Econet’s case, I divided 40 (MB) by 1.5 to get 26 (MB). This formula applies to all the tables below. But If an MNO has a package which is priced at $1, there was no need no use the “Data you get per dollar calculation”.

Verdict: Telecel is the cheapest. In other words, it offers more data bundles per dollar.







Weekly

Mobile Network Operator Price Data Data you get per dollar Econet $1.35 25MB 19MB Telecel $3.00 200MB 67MB Netone $1.00 36MB 36MB

Verdict: Telecel is the cheapest. In other words, it offers more data bundles per dollar.

Monthly

Mobile Network Operator Price of Lowest Bundle Data Data you get per dollar Econet $ 15.00 270 18MB Netone $1.00 29MB 29MB Telecel $10.00 650MB 65MB

Verdict: Telecel is the cheapest. In other words, it offers more data bundles per dollar.