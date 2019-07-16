Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A SECURITY guard employed by a Bulawayo company to man the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) offices in the city centre died yesterday after he shot himself three times in a suspected case of suicide, police confirmed.

Amos Mboni (56) from Njube suburb shot himself using his employer’s service gun at the Zimra yard at the corner of Fort Street and 8th Avenue after reportedly going for four months without pay.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“The deceased was employed by a security company and when he arrived at his work place at 6AM, he was handed a revolver by his colleagues who were knocking off from duty,” he said.

Insp Ncube said people who were in the building heard three gun shots and rushed to the scene.

They found the deceased bleeding as a result of gunshot wounds.

“The victim had shot himself three times.

Two times on the left nipple while the third shot hit his collar bone.

He died on the spot,” he said.

When The Chronicle visited the scene, the police had collected the body and some employees were cleaning blood splattered on the floor.

In an interview at their home, one of Mboni’s daughters who declined to be identified said her father was depressed.

“It’s so unbelievable that my father shot himself. My father left home depressed because he had not been paid for almost four months at his workplace. I was the one who was now working and fending for the family and it was stressing him. The landlord would ask him for money for rent everyday but he didn’t have it,” she said.

Mboni’s sister who also declined to be named said she was not convinced that her brother had committed suicide.

“He left home around 5:20AM. He starts work at 6AM and said he would come back in the evening. Amos loved his children, it’s murder, how can he possibly shoot himself thrice? she asked.

Efforts to get a comment from the security company were fruitless. —@sharonbuwe