Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

FINALLY it’s done!

This was the expression on vivacious Charlyn Muleya’s (22) face when she was crowned Miss Tourism Beitbridge at a pageant held at Kingdom Light Ministries Hall on Saturday night.

Muleya, who lost out to Ruvimbo Thandeka Mukandatsama last year, was the happiest model as she finally got things right this year.

The young supermodel shrugged off a close challenge from Roynah Kassim, another perennial contender to the title, who was eventually crowned first princess.

Former Miss JZ Moyo High school, Belinda Moyo settled for second princess while Caddel Anashe Tombo was voted People’s Choice.

For her efforts, Muleya got a cash prize of $200, a one-year modelling contract with AM Model Management along with the two runners up.

In addition, the queen will get an opportunity to represent Beitbridge at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finale as well as an exclusive photo shoot with D-Domain Media.

Pageant co-ordinator Vanessa Dambanyika Mbedzi, who is also a supermodel, said the event was a huge success.

“Our mission is to provide a platform, through Miss Tourism Beitbridge, for each young woman to discover her inner and outer beauty, engage her community in impactful ways and experience growth outside her comfort zone.

“We also encourage young women to be graceful, articulate and accomplished females with string values and self-worth. We’re devoted to emphasising that these young women are extraordinarily beautiful, poised and versatile,” said Mbedzi.

She said the Miss Tourism Beitbridge winner will also be the face and voice of the town, promoting its tourism and raising awareness on special causes.

The regional event was graced by Miss Tourism Zimbabwe president Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda who was impressed with the manner in which the pageant was organized.