Cape Town — One of the most influential Africans musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, best known as Wizkid, turns 29. Do you feel old yet?

The popular singer started recording when he was 11 years old. He gave us hit songs like Holla at Your Boy under record label Empire Mates Entertainment.

Little did we know that he was going to be one of the best in Africa.

His achievements will surprise you!

Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “One Dance”, which reached number one in 15 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada and Australia. The feature earned him seven Billboard Music Award nominations – also – making him the first Nigerian artist to be on the Billboard charts.

According to Konbini Channel, his style of afrobeat and catchy hits are on many a DJs set lists. He collaborated with international singers including U.S. singers Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Justine Skye, Jeezy, Trey Songz and British born Nigerian rapper Skepta.

Just mention his name, and you’re sure to get thrilling comments about the Starboy.

International Fashion Magazine Vogue dubbed Wizkid Africa’s hottest popstar by every measure. The Star Boy Entertainment boss has been earning accolade upon accolade outside Nigeria for his talent, music and creativity. In 2017, he became the first African artist to headline a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Apart from music, Wizkid has showed us that he has a sense of fashion. His Starboy clothing line has been a hit with the fans and he has sold-out in U.S., Paris, and UK.

Wizkid also joined the list of highest paid artists in the world. He ranks among the ten richest musicians in Nigeria.

As Wizkid turns 29, fans across the globe couldn’t resist sending their love. It’s not surprising that #Wizkid29 is trending on social media.

@FavourOG_ – A 👑 was born today, Happy Birthday 🌟. Thank you so much for giving good music, God bless you and your new age. We love you. #wizkid29

@__ngozi – Happy birthday champ🎉🎉🎉love you forever 💕😫#wizkid29

@BerryOlolade – Birthday blessings MACHALA OF AFRICA❤❤❤ #Wizkidfc #Wizkidday #wizkid29

@imadey01 – We are definitely doing it tonight baby! We agreed on ur 29th bday am carrying ur last baby which is going to be a girl! My ovaries cannot can😭…..

Happy birthday Wizkid, the pride of the continent!