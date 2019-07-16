If you’re familiar with Video on Demand technology, you may have heard of IROKOtv -one if the biggest continental players in the VoD space.







One of their content studios ROK has been acquired by Canal+ who are looking “to strengthen its content production reach in Nigeria and across Africa.”

ROK studio created to make original content for IROKOtv and has gone on to reach over 15 million subscribers on DStv and GOtv







Since being founded in 2013, ROK has produced over 540 movies and 25 original TV series, which is no small feat.

The acquisition will not affect founder Mary Njoku who will continue in the role of Director General and also hold an undisclosed shareholding in the company.

This is an interesting acquisition that highlights the untapped potential of African film. Netflix has also been securing content from Africa including an animated musical from a Zimbabwean creator and a Zambian animated film.