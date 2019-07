If you’re an Econet subscriber you might have woken up to a bitter surprise as the largest Telecoms provider raised data prices once again. They did the same with SMSs but that didn’t anger as many people (obviously).







The reactions to this hike were a mixed bag with some finding it funny and some genuinely irritated at the ever-rising cost of data.

A God-fearing organization…

Millions had more than $8 debited from their accounts yet data wasn’t credited @econet_support @econetzimbabwe. Making millions is easy for you huh? Now that you have hiked data prices, you will refund $8 which only gets 750MB you must be kidding me! You’ll lose customers — DSTNKT🌍 (@iamProphecyZW) July 15, 2019

How can econet increase their prices as though their services are reliable?? Balance me.

I can buy data and it won’t work; and will they give u back your money? Nope.

I can try to buy data and it’ll fail.

I can try to buy data and it’ll say that it failed but it actually didn’t. — Call Me Mabena😏 (@Nasibu12fkcn3) July 15, 2019

50% price hike on Econet data bundles. This makes it 600% hike since beginning of the year. Anyone with prices from competition for comparison pic.twitter.com/Ahe2MXN8Wq — Mlungisi Dube (@MlungisiMthembo) July 15, 2019

New Econet data tariffs.. you’ll see them when you wake up 😂😂😂 — Vashe 🇿🇼 (@PTChimusoro) July 14, 2019

So @econetzimbabwe @econet_support your Data is too expensive then after that your network is intermittent. You can’t rely on it anymore. Please fix your network signals before we switch to other services. l am in Harare. That second line is Econet, compare your signal to Netone pic.twitter.com/lPnm43ys5y — Malvin Wilson (@MalvinWilson2) July 15, 2019

These are just a few of the reactions online but more importantly, do you think the company is justified in raising tariffs?