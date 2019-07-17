Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA topflight side Chippa United have completed the signing of FC Platinum twins, Elvis and Kelvin Moyo.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo confirmed the duo had signed two year deals with the ‘Chilli Boys’.

“Yes they have moved to Chippa United. That is all I can say for now as we are not prepared to share further contractual details. In terms of the club replacing the duo I think the coach is already working on that,” said Chizondo.

There has been much speculation about the duo while they were on trial at the Port Elizabeth-based side last week. The twin brothers who joined FC Platinum in 2013 from Bantu Rovers would be hoping to make a quick impact at the Clinton Larsen-coached outfit.

Born on April 3, 1993, the defenders are writing their own football fairytale which started at Highlanders juniors where they rose through the ranks before they moved to cross town rivals Bantu Rovers in 2009.

The Moyo brothers arrived at the two-time champions in Zvishavane in January 2013 and quickly established themselves as two of the most promising defenders in the country.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean champions have acquired the services of Congolese winger Nsilia Mawete and promoted three juniors Hagiyazzo Magaya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Keith Madera.

Chizondo also confirmed that the club was in negotiations with Dynamos over the possible departure of want away defender Godknows Murirwa, while Ali Sadiki has joined Zambian side Kabwe Warriors.