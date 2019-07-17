The government is putting in place a number of measures in order to resolve the current power crisis. The following measures were announced by Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa during the 25th Cabinet Meeting:







large hotels in the Victoria Falls will pay their ZESA bills in foreign currency

“special incentives shall be provided through duty waivers on imported solar equipment”

“shall be mandatory for all new construction projects to be solar-powered”

mining companies under the banner of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines to pay a cost recovery electricity tariff to ZESA, and to directly procure extra power supplies from the Southern African Power Pool as well as to mobilise a lump sum towards the settlement of the existing power imports debt arrears

The government hopes that these measures will go a long way in easing the power crisis that has plunged the majority of Zimbabweans into darkness. Minister Mutsvangwa said the measures will help unlock “power imports” whilst simultaneously “reducing reliance on power from the national grid”.

Also read, South African President Says Zimbabwe Has Been Able “To Pay Up The Debt They Owe To Eskom”