Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

LOCAL companies in Hwange district have warmed up to sponsoring the town’s flagship Premiership side in various ways as a way of motivating the players to put an extra effort and help the club survive the dreaded chop in the 2019 Castle Lager Premier League campaign.

This was revealed by Hwange FC chairman Butholezwe Dube after the team’s 2-1 win over Chicken Inn last Sunday at the Colliery Stadium as another local company, Four Fingers Restaurant also came on board with incentives.

“We are elated over the response by the local community after the executive’s plea for them to come on board and support the club. The main sponsors Hwange Colliery Company (through Estates department) have been with us for long with sound sponsorship but the input now also coming from local companies is refreshing and good for the club.

Traditionally we had two local companies, Premier Motor Spares and Blue Sky Air who have religiously partnered us for a number of years now in areas like travel partnership, regalia for the players and supporters club and varying monetary incentives for players.

“We have since signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with these two companies,” said Dube.

Four Fingers Restaurant chipped in with RTGS$200 for each goal scored in the Chicken Inn match and RTGS$100 to the company’s selected man of the match and have promised to consider making the sponsorship deal a long term one.

Young steely defender Lucas Sibanda was the beneficiary of the incentive after keeping lethal Chicken Inn forward Clive Augusto under lock and key for the entire match.

Blue Sky Air, an air-conditioning and refrigeration company, have from the beginning of the season been chipping in with RTGS$50 for every goal scored and RTGS$100 for the most outstanding player in both home and away matches.

Premier Motor Spares sponsored the Player of the Month Award from 2017 to some time last year and all indications are that the company will resume the sponsorship besides their traditional ongoing sponsorship.

Not to be outdone, the Hwange FC Supporters Club (Hwange Chapter) also bought caps for the players and technical bench that will be handed over in the next home game besides sponsoring the outstanding player with RTGS$100 during home games.

Dube is hopeful the sponsorship levels continue to grow as other engagements are happening behind the scenes and hopes this would spur the coalminers to a decent finish come end of season.

Still bubbling from beating Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn at home in the past two games, Chipangano face newsboys Herentals FC in Harare this weekend with their tails up.— @tobymandox