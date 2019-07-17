Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

A TOTAL of 183 people have died of malaria since the beginning the year with reports indicating that 189 310 cases have been reported countrywide so far.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said a decline in deaths and new cases was expected considering that the malaria peak period has just ended.

Malaria cases are usually on the increase from January to June, a period characterised by high mosquito population countrywide.

“A total of 183 people succumbed to malaria this year from January and reported cases stand at 189 310. The recent two deaths were reported during the week ending 30 June 2019,” read the Ministry’s weekly surveillance report.

“The two recent deaths were reported from Chiredzi District and Gokwe North District. During the same week 3 963 new cases were recorded from all over the country and under fives accounted for 11 percent of the cases”.

The National Malaria Control Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer in the Ministry, Mr Andrew Tangwena, said plans were underway to prepare for the 2020 malaria season.

“In winter the malaria cases and deaths are normally on the decrease compared to other seasons. As a Ministry we are stepping up efforts to prepare for the 2019-2020 malaria season though we are anticipating a decrease,” he said.

According to the Ministry, malaria deaths have gone down by 38 percent while confirmed cases have decreased by 57 percent due to increased access to health facilities in areas prone to malaria outbreaks compared to the previous years.

Ministry of Health and Child Care National Malaria Programmes Director, Dr Joseph Mberi, recently said the fight against malaria has resulted in a decline in both recorded deaths and cases from 2010 to 2018. Dr Mberi said 6 161 million nets have been distributed for free to communities residing in malaria risk areas during the same period. — @thamamoe.