THE organisers of the annual mining, engineering and transport expo, Mine Entra, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company believe the event plays a catalytic role towards helping the country achieve its targeted growth in the mining sector.

ZITF Company public relations and marketing manager, Ms Stella Nkomo, said Mine Entra continues to play a critical role in propelling the critical discussions around driving the extractive sector forward. This year’s 24th edition of the expo to be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre will run from today to Friday under the theme: “Accelerating Zimbabwe’s Mining Future to 2030”.

The event will officially be opened by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando. The event supports Government’s efforts by ensuring that the knowledge-sharing forums within Mine Entra cater to the different economic segments, allowing them to participate in mining-led economic growth. For example, the Women in Mining Conference and Young Professionals’ Forum will highlight opportunities for women and the youth within the mining value chain and provide practical perspectives on exploiting these opportunities.

“Conversely, the main Mine Entra conference will allow for medium and large-scale mining operators to engage in productive discussions for the creation of an enabling environment for mining sector growth. In line with this, the event highlight will be the Inter-ministerial Roundtable discussion featuring the Ministers of Mining and Mining Development, Transport and Infrastructure Development, Industry and Commerce, Energy and Power Development as well as Finance and Economic Development,” said Ms Nkomo.

The Government intends to grow the mining sector from a US$3 billion to a US$12 billion sector by 2023 through a range of interventions across minerals.

By weekend, 200 exhibitors had confirmed their participation at this year’s show, occupying over 5 600 square metres of exhibition space, representing approximately 80 percent of the space made available for sale.

“Last year, the exhibition had a total of 251 exhibitors (225 direct and 26 indirect). With the continuous flow of last-minute bookings and inquiries, we are hopeful that we will close at par with last year,” said Ms Nkomo.

The number of foreign countries being represented at this year’s show rose from four last year to five this year with China, Kenya, South Africa, South Korea and Zambia having confirmed their participation.

“Through our direct selling efforts, participation in foreign trade exhibitions as well as engagements with foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe, we have ensured that foreign exhibits at Mine Entra are typically from mineral commodity wealthy nations such as South Africa, China and Zambia. Participation by such foreign exhibitors ensures that Mine Entra provides opportunities for both information and technical exchange between them and their Zimbabwean counterparts,” said Ms Nkomo.

The ZITF Company said this year’s exhibition would feature a wide range of interesting products and services appealing to both large and small-scale mining operations.

“Some of the other products on display include detection and lifting equipment, chemicals and explosives, compressors, protective clothing and equipment, seals, bearings and gears, drones, as well as medical aid, insurance and security services,” said Ms Nkomo.