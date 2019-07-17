Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Soccer Star of the Year and Caps United legend Stewart Murisa will this year donate all his birthday gifts to one of the best junior coaches ever to emerge in Zimbabwe, Ali ‘Baba’ Dube, who has been unwell in recent weeks.

Murisa turns 47 tomorrow and usually celebrates his birthday in style with friends donating various presents but this time, for the celebrations that will also be attended by five times Soccer Star of the Year and one of the greatest players to be produced in the domestic football, George Shaya, Murisa decided to ask for cash donations whose proceeds will be handed over to Dube, a larger than life character in junior football development.

“We shall be celebrating Stewart ‘Shutto’ Murisa’s 47th birthday at the usual place in Glen Norah A. This year we are foregoing all gifts. We kindly ask anyone of you to convert your gift into Ecocash value and send to Rachel Ndlovu’s ecocash number 0772397546.

“We are doing this so that we honour and raise money for Ali Baba Dube. This money will go towards his medication and related expenses,” said the spokesperson of the organisers Martin Changachirere.

He said Dube’s status was now way beyond being a Highlanders legend but instead he fits well into being a national asset.

“We see Dube as a national asset who has played an active role in talent identification and nurturing. He is beyond being a Highlanders legend. We appeal for your support in any form and any value to make this initiative a resounding success,” said Changachirere.

Despite being immortalised at Caps United, the 1996 Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year left a lasting memory in the minds of Highlanders supporters after he wore the black and white jersey partnering the late Adam Ndlovu in 2002 as Bosso won the premiership title by a massive 20 points.