You may have seen the recent trend of people posting pictures of themselves looking old. Well, those people are using the FaceApp (unless they are actually old and they take selfies) and whilst the app is pretty cool, it has a pretty shady history.







The application which makes users appear older/younger has some questionable data privacy policies you may want to consider before you take any pictures with it.

BE CAREFUL WITH FACEAPP – the face aging fad app. It immediately uploads your photos without asking, whether you chose one or not. https://t.co/LlqkDpy4ZO



— Joshua Nozzi 🇺🇸👨🏻‍💻 ⚣ (@JoshuaNozzi) July 16, 2019

Whilst the legitimacy of this claim hasn’t been proven, FaceApp does allow users to select an image to apply the neural network filters remotely., – which means the image is uploaded on their servers.

What’s more irritating is the fact that the developers seem to be to do whatever they want with your images:

You grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you. When you post or otherwise share User Content on or through our Services, you understand that your User Content and any associated information (such as your [username], location or profile photo) will be visible to the public. FaceApp Terms Of Service

So the moment you use the application you have given your consent but because no one ever reads terms of service, it’s a sneaky way to get sensitive user data.

Re: FaceApp, can’t speak to it “uploading” photos but the app is definitely able to access my library even though I have Photos permission set to “never” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jDMkqu5nML — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) July 16, 2019

The application can also access photos without user permissions on iOS.

Is all of this a big deal? Well, it depends on what your views regarding data privacy are. But ultimately if you see an older version of you used as marketing material though you didn’t get paid, don’t be too angry. You signed up for it…