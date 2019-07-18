I know y’all been waiting for this since the Zimbabwean Dollar became the sole legal tender late last month. We have received numerous emails asking if DStv subscribers can now start to pay for subscriptions using the Zim Dollars (RTGS and Bond notes and coins) since businesses are no longer required to request payments in US dollars.







We got in touch with Multichoice and here’s what’s they had to say about your burning question:

The new Statutory Instrument SI 142 does not affect payments to Multichoice Africa. DStv payments are foreign payments for a service which is being offered by a non-resident, and as such, MultiChoice Africa is exempt from this specification.





So, DStv still requires you to pay for subscriptions in US Dollars and by doing so it’s not breaking any law. Sorry folks for the disappointment.

