Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 47-year-old Harare man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of raping his four-year-old daughter while his wife had gone to attend a funeral.

Allen Muchairi of 750 Southlea Park, who is employed by City Park, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko facing rape charges.

Mrs Mateko remanded Muchairi in custody and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that sometime this year the juvenile was sleeping on the floor in the same bedroom with Muchairi after her mother had gone to attend a funeral at her rural home.

It is alleged that Muchairi took advantage of the situation and raped his daughter.

In a related case, a 50-year-old Mutare man recently appeared in court facing charges of raping his 22-year-old daughter each time she had an epileptic seizure, resulting in her getting pregnant.

The man was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Perseverance Makhala, who remanded him in custody and advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

He was initially charged with indecent assault when he appeared in court, but the State decided to amend his charge after circumstances pointed to rape.

Circumstances leading to his arrest were that sometime in August 2018 at around 9am, the man called his daughter into his bedroom.

While inside the room, he llegedly asked her to fondle his manhood, saying it was in pain and she complied.

The sexual abuses later came to light after the 22-year-old revealed the ordeal to her mother.

On September 10, 2018 the mother reported the matter to the police, leading to her husband’s arrest.

It then emerged in court that the man had allegedly impregnated his daughter while she was having epileptic seizures.

This, the court heard, happened several times and the daughter fell pregnant.

Mr Brian Goto prosecuted.