Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

EVELINE High School in Bulawayo has come up with a Theatre Night concept so as to showcase their acting skills to a wider audience and give parents a chance to watch their daughters on stage.

The Eveline Theatre Nights will be held next week Thursday and Friday at the Bulawayo Theatre and will be graced by award-winning actor Gift Chakuvinga. Two plays, Social Media Ghosts and The Debt will be showcased. The school’s arts director, Thabani Moyo, said the Theatre Nights were initiated by the pupils.

“The idea was mooted by the drama club members as they felt they needed to showcase their theatre skills to a wider audience. This is a break away from the drama competitions that most high schools are used to,” said Moyo.

He said the Theatre Nights will be a chance for parents to watch their daughters on stage.

“It’s also a moment where parents can come through to watch their daughters on stage. Most parents rarely follow what their children do in and outside school so the nights are an opportune time for the whole family to come together in the name of performing arts. The moment will also reveal to people, the future of the arts,” said Moyo.

Former Eveline High pupils were encouraged by Moyo to come and support the Theatre Nights.

“We hope that our old Eveline girls will also come out to support the initiative as this is something for the whole Eveline family.”

Moyo said the nights are significant because they form part of the new curriculum in schools.

“The nights are also in line with the new educational curriculum which has put performing arts at the centre of education. We are grooming future creative entrepreneurs and the time is now that we show them the business side of arts.

“Putting the two plays on stage has taken the girls through a full process of play making, planning, marketing and the production itself,” he said.

Some of the success stories to come out of Eveline High School drama club are Mbo Mahocs who plays Chichi on eTv soapie Scandal! and Bathabile Dlamini who won the Outstanding Theatre Actress award at the National Arts Merit Awards for her role on uMbiko KaMadlenya.