Face App has taken over and it’s been the topic of conversation on social media for the past few days. Let’s see some of the popular tweets about this face-transforming app.
2030 ndendichiripo? 🤔 #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/lY10zRfGlX
— Steve 🇿🇼 (@SteveZwitter) July 17, 2019
Who are you choosing with #FaceApp
RT for Messi
Like for Ronaldo#faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/NIacDgncie
— OLADIMEJI 🚫 (@Dimz_i_am) July 17, 2019
Introducing Pharell Williams #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/WtYUbmMQN1
— Pye Waw (@pyewaw) July 17, 2019
The year is 2030 and Ashley Young is still Manchester United captain. #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/2RuYKR4bop
— Genius (@GeniusMUFC) July 17, 2019
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO FACEAPP FOUL pic.twitter.com/GtBR38A9G6
— BJ ®🕊 (@BASEDJESUS) July 18, 2019
This gonna be R. Kelly when he returns back to the stage in 2045. #faceapp #oldfacechallenge pic.twitter.com/PVlIr4B09o
— iamcardib (@CardiBPARODY1) July 17, 2019
All your friends are posting aging selfies with FaceApp – a Russian app that’s raising privacy concerns https://t.co/ZCD9961mBy pic.twitter.com/2sGibSfUgi
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2019
Twitter today:#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/FEC2aCRQVD
— fawn🗯 (@fawnilu_) July 17, 2019
So here is the winner for now
Best use of face app by far😂😂#FaceApp #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/vAkFJWfeSU
— hany prisca (@HanyPrisca) July 17, 2019
Meanwhile at the #FaceApp headquarters… pic.twitter.com/KO2puaZNDe
— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) July 17, 2019
The #FaceApp visited uBaba? pic.twitter.com/wmuHkQO6kY
— Christo (@ChristoThurston) July 17, 2019
Wow, Minerva’s #FaceApp results are crazy pic.twitter.com/BPjnXEKw1l
— Caroline McCarthy (@caro) July 17, 2019
Leave a Reply