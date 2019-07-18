Face App has taken over and it’s been the topic of conversation on social media for the past few days. Let’s see some of the popular tweets about this face-transforming app.







Who are you choosing with #FaceApp RT for Messi

Like for Ronaldo#faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/NIacDgncie — OLADIMEJI 🚫 (@Dimz_i_am) July 17, 2019

The year is 2030 and Ashley Young is still Manchester United captain. #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/2RuYKR4bop — Genius (@GeniusMUFC) July 17, 2019

This gonna be R. Kelly when he returns back to the stage in 2045. #faceapp #oldfacechallenge pic.twitter.com/PVlIr4B09o — iamcardib (@CardiBPARODY1) July 17, 2019

All your friends are posting aging selfies with FaceApp – a Russian app that’s raising privacy concerns https://t.co/ZCD9961mBy pic.twitter.com/2sGibSfUgi — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2019