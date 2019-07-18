Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has appointed a team to investigate the circumstances leading to the suspension of Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube.

The team is expected to arrive in the city today and start work tomorrow.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Clr Tinashe Kambarami on Thursday last week suspended Mr Dube and with the help of clr Silas Chigora and other councillors, violently ejected him from his office.

They accuse Mr Dube of abuse of office among other allegations.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni lifted the suspension the following day.

The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing has appointed a team to investigate circumstances leading to Mr Dube’s suspension.

The council’s Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou through a letter yesterday notified the councillors of the pending investigations.

“Please be informed that an investigation team has been dispatched to investigate the recent events surrounding the suspension of the Town Clerk. The investigating team from the Ministry will arrive in Bulawayo tomorrow (today) (18th July 2019) and will start work on the 19th July, 2019. Please note that you will be called to give evidence. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated,” reads Mrs Zhou’s letter to councillors.

Contacted for further clarification, Mrs Zhou said, she was in Harare and could not comment on developments that were happening in the city.

Clr Mguni confirmed receiving a letter from Mrs Zhou.

He however said he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

The members of the probe team could not be established last night.

Last Friday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo told a press briefing that circumstances leading to Mr Dube’s suspension were unfortunate.

“But you can’t correct a situation of that nature without us looking into why and how it happened,” said Minister Moyo.—@nqotshil