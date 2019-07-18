If you’ve used Instagram and you’re self-conscious then you’ve probably wondered what you can do to increase the number of likes (and followers) you have.







This has made the social media network less of a picture sharing community and more of a popularity contest and it seems the developers are now looking to change this.

An update that’s rolling out to users in some (not all) countries, hides the number of likes on posts so only the owner can see them. This way you can’t compete with more popular people as you don’t know what l the amount of likes they are getting.







The Instagram team have the following reason for trialing this feature:

We are testing this because we want your followers to focus on the photos and videos you share, not on how many likes they get.

As you can probably tell I’m a fan of this update but I don’t think it will solve all of the issues surrounding attention seeking on social media.

Whether or not this is a big deal will depend on how you view Instagram but hopefully the feature makes it past the trial phase and if it’s not as successful, maybe Instagram can make it an option that users can turn on/off for their profile.