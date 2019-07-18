Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Police have arrested one of the five suspects who along with his accomplices pounced on a Beitbridge foreign currency dealer’s house and robbed him over half a million Rands, US$4500 and a vehicle after shooting him eight times.

Enock Nyamani (34) of Mberengwa, but is based in Polokwane (South Africa) is accused to have teamed with a gang of four others still at large to shoot Muchineripi Hlaringo (40) shot eight times at his house in Mabidi Suburb ( formerly new stands along Bulawayo roads).

The suspect was reportedly busted by police detectives near Beitbridge border post as he attempted to leave for South Africa in a Ford Ranger Supercab he had bought from the stolen proceeds.

Nyamani was on Wednesday dragged before Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody to 23 July pending trial.

More to follow…