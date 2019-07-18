Showbiz Correspondent

PEOPLE always want to know how they would look in their old age and an app called FaceApp, which has taken the world by storm, is giving them a glimpse.

Launched in 2017, FaceApp is not necessarily new, but is making headlines again because the app has gotten better.

While most filters on photo applications are used by people to make them look better, FaceApp uses a filter for people to get a glimpse of what they might look like decades in the future.

The app, which can be downloaded on smartphones, can edit photos to put a smile on your face, make you look younger, or even show what you might look like if you were of the opposite gender.

Singer Jah Prayzah, online comedian Madam Boss, Carl Joshua-Ncube, gospel musician Eric Moyo and a whole host of local celebs tried their hand at the app and got hilarious outcomes which got their followers laughing.