Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

LEADING fast foods chain, Simbisa Brands, has opened a second outlet in Kwekwe, which has created an additional 30 jobs.

The second branch runs Chicken Inn and Baker’s Inn units and comes with a spacious parking space. The new business is set to ease congestion at the first branch located along Harare-Bulawayo highway where parking has been a major problem. The first branch has 70 employees and houses Nando’s, Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn and Baker’s Inn. Simbisa managing director, Mr Warren Mears, said the company partnered with Total Zimbabwe to come up with the second food outlet in the mining town.

“The idea of coming up with another food outlet was in response to the complaints especially by the travelling public who could not find proper parking space at the main branch as it is located along the main road. We have been receiving growing calls that we create a parking space so that people can easily access our food without congestion and being harassed by council officials demanding parking fees,” he said.

Mr Mears said although there were still a few touch ups to the second outlet located near the Harare-Bulawayo road roundabout, the shop had already opened doors to the public.

“We are already up and running and we have employed about 30 workers. We are still putting finishing touches as we are still connecting reserve water tanks and the generator but otherwise everything else is in place,” he said.

Mr Mears said plans were underway to open a third outlet in the mining town due to overwhelming response by the Kwekwe market. He also said they were planning to start construction of the Gokwe branch.

“Support in Kwekwe has been exceptional and for that reason, we are expecting to open a third branch given the overwhelming support from the Kwekwe community. We will continue investing in more outlets and very soon we will be opening another one in Gokwe,” he said.