press release

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of the great Johnny Clegg.

Esteemed as the White Zulu, the late Johnny Clegg was one of our country’s most visionary artists who prolifically promoted the cultural diversity of the South African identity at a time when it was not popular or even legal to do so.

His website sums up his musical career, saying “Johnny Clegg had sold over five million albums of his brand of crossover music worldwide. He has wowed vast audiences with his audacious live shows and won a number of national and international awards for his music and for his outspoken views on apartheid, his perspectives on migrant workers in South Africa and the general situation in the world today. Johnny Clegg’s history is as bold, colourful and dashing as the rainbow country which he has called home for more than 40 years”.

MEC Anroux Marais said, “We have lost an artistic legend, an iconic national treasure. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones and trust that his legacy will live on through his music, his message and through all he inspired”.

Issued by: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport