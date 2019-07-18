press release

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has noted with sadness the passing of the legendary Maskandi musician and founder member of Savuka, Mr Johnny Clegg.

Mr Clegg died on Tuesday, 16 July, after a long battle against pancreatic cancer. Chairperson of the committee Ms Beauty Dlulane commended his contribution to the South African music industry and his association with the anti-apartheid movement.

“Not too many people would have taken the stance Johnny took at the height of racial divisions in the country. He identified with the popular struggle for the emancipation of black people and with the values of a free society.”

“He also made an immeasurable contribution in the arts. We will certainly miss ‘the white Zulu’. The committee wishes that his spirit will live long among many in society,” Ms Dlulane said.

“Clegg never looked for differences among people,” she added, “but rather sought for ways in which people could become one, hence he identified with Maskandi and spoke isiZulu so fluently.”

The music industry is so much the poorer without him.

