If you’re a junkie for cool futuristic tech then you’ll no-doubt be hyped to take a VR tour of the National Gallery Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.







The tour was made by Phenomenon technologies who are also responsible for FundoVR – offers low-cost excursions to schools in Zimbabwe through the use of Virtual Reality which immerses the learners in the environment as if they were there themselves.

Phenomenon technologies offer Virtual Tours like the one they made for the National Gallery and it’s a pretty cool experience even without a VR headset, it does give you a good idea of what the gallery is laid out like.







You can take the Virtual Reality Tour of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe here.