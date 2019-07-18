Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Olympic Committe’s vice presidency slot will be filled at their general assembly at Prince Edward on July 28.

The slot was left vacant after Kirsty Coventry was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation last year.

She had been appointed vice-president of ZOC in April 2017 when a new board, headed by Admire Masenda, was ushered in.

In a presentation to the national associations during an indaba convened by the Sports Commission at the weekend, ZOC development officer, Newman Gomendo, revealed the elections would be held in a fortnight.

“ZOC General Assembly includes elections for the vacant post of vice president – Sunday 28 July 2019 at 10AM at Prince Edward School.

“Documents for the General Assembly will be circulated next week, including audited financial statements, report on activities of the Board and confirmation of candidates eligible for election to the vacant post,” he said.

In that presentation, ZOC also gave the national associations an update on the Tokyo 2020 Games, regarding athletes’ qualification, whose window generally begins in June 2019 to June 2020.

“As at 30th June 2019, the Tokyo 2020 team squad long list is made up of the NFs listed below:

“This is intended to guide ZOC in pursuit of a realistic submission of an Estimated Time Size (ETS) due by 19th July 2019 (Tokyo 2020 1st early deadline).

“Archery (3), Athletics (11), Boxing (12), Cycling (9), Equestrian (3), Golf (2), Judo (10), Rowing (3), Shooting (1), Triathlon (1), Swimming (10), being (1) elite (9) from the Excellence squads, hockey women (44) and men (30). Rugby 7s – women (23) and men (35).

“ZOC has also applied for support for the Team Sport of Rugby 7s men (Team Support Grant) – preparation leading up to qualification event in November 2019,” Gomendo said.

Tokyo 2020 Games chef de mission, Thabani Gonye, is also expected to attend a CDM meeting scheduled for next month.

The Olympic Committee also presented a detailed report on the scholarships which are awarded to athletes who fall in their priority sport code.

ZOC have a budget of approximately US$252 000 over the period of three years which is determined by the Olympic Solidarity.

It is meant to provide assistance to the National Olympic Committees in assisting elite athletes in their preparation and qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

And, for next year’s Summer Games, ZOC awarded the scholarships to the following athletes with the funds catering for their training programmes:

Aquatics (Swimming) Peter Wetzlar.

Athletics Rutendo Nyahora – Marathon; Ngonidzashe Makusha – Sprinter (100m and 200M) Pardon Ndhlovu – Marathon

Equestrian – Camilla Ruth Kruger and her Horse Sam The Man

Rowing – Stephen Cox – Single scull (M1x )/ Double Scull (“Mx2”) Peter Purcell Gilpin – Single scull (M1x )/ Double Scull (“Mx2”).