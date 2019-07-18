Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) and the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) have lined up a beach volleyball referees’ course aimed at improving the standard of the game in the country.

The course is scheduled for Harare from August 8-13 and registration is now open and will close on August 7.

The course will be conducted by CAVB beach volleyball instructor Ehab Nader.

ZVA members will pay $350 registration fees while non-members will be required to pay $500.

The course is aimed at educating referees on beach volleyball as well as to serve as an entry point for future international candidate refereeing courses.

Each province is expected to send two participants to the course.

Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) chairperson William Mazviro said: “As a province we are still developing beach volleyball so it is essential that we are fully equipped technically and tactically so this national course will give us a strong platform to improve in those areas.”

Zimbabweans are only exposed to the more formal six-a-side version of volleyball but beach volleyball is heading for greater heights both as a recreational sport and as a competitive discipline.