While FaceApp is definitely a great app for fun, there are some privacy concerns with it. Security researchers have noted that the app uploads the image to their server for AI processing, but doesn’t do any kind of funny business in the background. Nevertheless, if you are worried about your privacy, you can take a look at the following FaceApp alternatives:







AgingBooth

AgingBooth works very similar to FaceApp and creates aging photos in seconds. The process to create an aging image is very simple. Just install the app and click on the “START” button. Further, you can either choose photos from your device, capture an image from your camera, or even import images from Facebook. The app takes a few seconds to process the image and offers you to adjust eyes, chin, and lip. That’s it. After a few seconds, you will have an aging photo straight from 2051.

Download AgingBooth for iOS







Oldify

Oldify is another excellent FaceApp alternative which does the job really well. The great part about Oldify is that you can manually enter your age to show how you will look at a certain age. So go ahead and download Oldify and create your old self in the go.

Face Changer Photo Gender Editor

Similar to other apps in the list, Face Changer allows you to create images from your old-age. Not only that, but you can also change your gender and see how you would have looked if you were born female. There are many effects which let you create attractive images, bald portrait, skinny face and so forth.

Download Face Changer for Android

Make Me Old

Make Me Old is a decent FaceApp alternative. It only allows you to create aging photos and it doesn’t have other features like creating young images and changing gender. The app is pretty simple and does a decent job at creating aging photos.

Download Make Me Old for Android

Old Face

With Old Face you can create old-age images in a few taps. The output does not look artificial and I think you are going to love this app for its natural skin tone.

Download Old Face for Android