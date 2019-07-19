Mthabisi Tshuma

HE has played a significant role in uplifting the modelling sector and for his 31st birthday celebrations, Method Nsingo will host an A-list party at the #ashtag club on Saturday night.

As owner of the Elegant Steps Modelling and Arts Agency (ESMAA), Nsingo made history in Matabeleland South modelling history by initiating a first ever ramp modelling early this year in Gwanda.

The fashion designer and youth events promoter has in the past vowed to change the entertainment scene in the region.

Young models like Natasha Gora who is the face of Cosmopolitan Night Club emerged from his grooming, from the dusty streets of Gwabalanda to sharing the VIP arena with DJ Tira popularly known as Makoya Bearings and Prince Kaybee during their shows this year in Bulawayo.

Musician POY will headline the celebrations alongside Blaq and Diva Quin. DJs Kead Wicked, Carlie and Willz will entertain patrons on the decks.

Nsingo said all is set and people who appreciate his work should come wine and dine with Bulawayo’s celebs and finest musicians.

“I’m turning 31 and every year I’ve celebrated my birthday, but this time around I’ve want to have an A-list event.

The event will be a resemblance of how I’ve grown in the industry from just a Kasi boy to where I’m today,” he said.—@mthabisi_mthire.