Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOME Highlanders members that attended the club’s mid-year review meeting last Sunday have refuted reports that they resolved to revoke membership of those that antagonise the club’s leadership on social media.

According to the club secretariat, members also resolved that card carrying life members will now be required to pay $200 annually, while Nicholas Nyathi and Methuseli Mafu were endorsed as board members.

On the social media abuse, members reportedly agreed that disciplinary measures be taken, as this caused damage to the club and sponsors.

However, this was denied by some members yesterday that said discussing an issue was not the same as endorsing it.

“The matter was discussed extensively with one member coming up with a recommendation that those who use social media to cause unrest in the club must have their membership status revoked.

That matter, however, had counter proposals as other members felt it wasn’t the right way to tackle the issue.

Naturally, when two or more separate views are tabled in a meeting there is need for the matter to be put to a vote with the majority decision carrying as a resolution, something which never happened on Sunday,” said Nhlanhla Dube, a member that came for the meeting from Gweru.

His sentiments were echoed by another member, Xolani Ndlovu, who said the Sunday meeting did not make any resolutions.

“Debating an issue is not tantamount to a resolution. Will they be able to produce the results of the votes in our next mid-year review meeting to prove that the house resolved that particular matter? I doubt very much,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, said members need to understand that when a proposal is put forward and there is no counter motion, those who implement policies take it as a resolution.

“If a member puts forward a proposal and we don’t get a counter proposal, which propels the moderator to call for a vote, that proposal is put down as a resolution and this is what happened,” said the Bosso CEO.

Meanwhile, members’ calls for the reinstatement of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo were turned down by the board, which argued that the matter was sub judice.

Before the start of the meeting, former club vice-chairman Sikhanyiso Moyo demanded that Ngwenya and Moyo sit in the front together with the rest of the executive and board members as they had no case to answer.

Former chairman, Themba Ndlela, said the assembly had the final say and not the board, in expulsion matters. Another former executive member and Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela said the assembly is the supreme body and final authority that can overturn any decision made by the board.