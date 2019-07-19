Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGSTRESS Lee McHoney who has been singing for the past two years, has, in that short stint learnt that patience pays in the cutthroat arts industry.

Real name, Linda Nyauchi, is one of the fast-rising stars in the music industry as she seems to have the total package, the voice, charisma and the striking looks.

She has worked with notable local musicians such as Jah Prayzah as a backing vocalist on the song Chipo from the album Kutonga Kwaro.

She collaborated with Cal_ Vin on a number of tracks, one of which being Xola from his afro jazz album Uthando.

Lee McHoney is behind the tracks Uthando and Omthandayo. She has featured on dancer, John Cole’s track Skoro Skoro which was nominated for the inaugural Star FM Music Awards.

The Afro fusion musician has an EP to her name, Wakandinyepera, and now she is ready to release her second, Sana Lwami. She said the album touches on many aspects of her life and that of her daughter.

“It’s a compilation of seven songs, talking about the different aspects of my life basically, in a lyrical, artistic way. It gives an insight into my love life, my daughter, the passing of my mother.

“About my mum, I feel like I needed a bit more time with her so that she sees how much I’ve grown and a chance to make her proud. I’m hoping this album will actually make her proud

“I know a lot of people would relate. It’s titled as a dedication to my daughter and a song on the album called Sana Lwami, also,” said Lee McHoney.

She said recording the album was a journey of healing and discovery.

“I was so anxious when I was recording this album because I wasn’t sure I was doing the right thing.

The sound is way out my comfort zone. But I somehow feel at home with it. Also MJ Sings really helped me out a lot on writing and narrating the story.

I’ve learnt that patience pays and in this journey, just follow your gut and everything will follow into place,” said Lee McHoney.

She said from 2017 her major aim was to become a mainstream artiste.

“I’ve been in the industry since 2017.

When I got into it I really wasn’t sure how I was going to do it, but somehow I found a way and it’s been keeping me afloat and growing over the years.

I wanted to be a mainstream artiste, I want my gift to be heard all over and I’m still working hard towards that,” said Lee McHoney.

The artiste will be one of the supporting acts during the All Black Party headlined by South African house artistes; Sun-El Musician (of Akanamali fame) and Simmy show at Cosmopolitan Night Club on August 12.

Before that Lee McHoney will be part of the August Rush concert on the 11th and she said she was hard at work rehearsing for both shows.

“I’ve been working hard for these shows.

I’ve already started rehearsals and I just promise to give it my all,” said Lee McHoney.