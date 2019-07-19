Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

LUPANE State University (LSU) lecturers have gone on strike following the institution’s failure to review their salaries.

LSU Academic Staff Association members held a meeting on Wednesday and resolved to down tools.

In an interview, LSU director of marketing and communication, Mr Zwelithini Dlamini confirmed the development.

He said the lecturers have gone on strike and are demanding a salary hike.

Mr Dlamini said as a result, undergraduate students block classes have been postponed and the institution is still engaging the lecturers to address the situation.

A memorandum addressed to Acting Registrar Dr Cecilia Makoni by LSU Academic Staff Association Secretary General, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda seen by The Chronicle said: “Association members have refused to take up block, parallel and extra load classes at the current rates offered by the University.”

“The Lupane State University Academic Staff Association members will only take up these classes once the rates have been reviewed upwards,” wrote Dr Sibanda.

On the other hand, Dr Makoni also wrote to university deans saying the institution could not hike salaries as the university’s request to increase students’ fees had been turned down by Government.

“In a discussion with the Pro-Vice Chancellor it was observed that the University’s attempt to increase tuition fees was turned down by the parent Ministry. Part- time claims are fully funded by tuition fees. As a result any review shall not be possible without a review of tuition fees,” she wrote.

Government recently stopped all State-run tertiary education institutions from increasing fees.