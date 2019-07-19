Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, is tomorrow visiting Masvingo’s Lagoon Night Club (formerly Ritz) where fans expect him to sample songs from a yet to be titled new album.

Macheso is playing at the joint for the second time this year after he attracted a bumper crowd when he came to the ancient city early this year.

As usual the talented guitarist is expected to mesmerise his legion of fans through his guitar playing skills that the night may be too short for them.

Macheso always commands a huge following in the ancient city despite the harsh economic challenges.

Expectant fans who talked to Chronicle Showbiz like Rodrick Goldman of Mucheke suburb, said they cannot wait for the show and vowed to brave the chilly weather.

“I’ll definitely fork out my money to see my musical icon in action. I hope he’ll play new songs from yet to be released album.

I don’t care about the chilly weather because I know I’ll be dancing all night to the funky Sungura beat. I can’t wait for the show,” Goldman.

Macheso will be supported by a group of choreographers led by the popular and nimble-footed Majuice.

The six-member dancing crew aided by the tireless chanter, Jonas Kasamba, always steal the show with its exhilarating but energy-sapping choreography.

Majuice, who many critics say plays second fiddle to the departed and now Extra Kwazvose front man, Slomo, has now come of age. Some say he might be at the same level with the flexible former Orchestra Mberikwazvo dancer, if not better.

He has mastered the art of dancing which dovetails well with the band’s danceable tunes.

His music has survived the test of time and appeals to all ages in and outside Zimbabwe.—@walterbswazie2