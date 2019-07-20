Showbiz Reporter

BELGRAVIA Sports Club in Harare will be the place to be today as artistes from across genres will take turns to perform in celebration of the late legendary, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi.

Veteran musician Steve Dyer, Berita Khumalo and Mozambican singer Stewart Sukuma are among the artistes who have been invited to perform at the tribute concert which begins in the morning.

With a “Celebrating a Legend” theme, the show being organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe will also feature performances by the late music icon’s band, The Black Spirits and Selmor Mtukudzi.

Other artistes who will perform are Sandra ‘Sandy’ Ndebele, The Charambas, Zex Manatsa, Bob Nyabinde, Mbira Dzenharira, Bonnie Deuschle, Peter Moyo, Mebo hit-maker Obert Chari, rhumba artiste Juntal, Enzo Ishall, ExQ, Killer T and King 98. Tuku’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre protégés Mbeu, Gary Tight and Munya Mataruse are also on the list of performers.

The arts ministry said all was set for the family show where the entrance fee has been pegged at ZW$10 for adults and ZW$5 for kids.

Explaining the theme: ‘Tuku: Celebrating a Legend’, Minister Kirsty Coventry said: “We’re celebrating the icon’s lifetime achievements in a career that spanned six decades with over 60 albums to his credit. Tuku was one of the greatest musicians that Zimbabwe produced as his music was laden with Afro-centric messages of peace, love, harmony and justice and appealed to all generations.”

She said Government saw it prudent to infuse local artistes who worked with the legendary Tuku with those from neighbouring countries hence the inclusion of Dyer and Sukuma.

Coventry said the celebrations are unique in that they will cater for people from all walks of life and of different age groups.

“The event is a family show with food stores for braai, snacks, meals and beverages. Children will also have special amusement treats on jumping castles and face painting apart from music entertainment. Cognisant of the fact that it is a family show, effort was put into the selection of artistes to include musicians that also appeal to children. It is a concert for everyone,” Minister Coventry said.

A variety of Tuku memorabilia will be on sale at the show with the proceeds set to be channelled to some of the projects the late Tuku patronised.

“Some of the proceeds will be directed to the Arts Development Fund cognisant of the fact that Dr Mtukudzi was a NACZ board member whose wish was to seed to the ADF in order to promote and develop the arts.”

Looking at the lineup, it is very clear organisers want the event to attract people from all walks of life as this is what Tuku was all about. He was a man who appealed to diverse people and always wanted to heal and unite people through his music.

His daughter, Selmor Mtukudzi, who has been left out of some of her father’s tribute concerts, has been included on this one, something the arts ministry has been hailed for.

Mtukudzi died on January 23, 2019 at Avenues Clinic in Harare after a long battle with diabetes. He was conferred national hero status and laid to rest at his rural homestead in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central.